AsiaDry CargoGreater ChinaOperations

Philippine Coast Guard charges four bulk carrier officers over deadly fishing vessel collision

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2022
0 25 Less than a minute
Taylor Maritime

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has filed charges against the officers of a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, Happy Hiro, which collided with a Filipino fishing vessel last week. The 32,610 dwt ship is owned by London listed Taylor Maritime.

Seven fishermen remain missing after the accident off Palawan in the west of the archipelago.

PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said yesterday charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple injuries, and damage to properties were filed on Tuesday to the bulk carrier’s Croatian master, the ship’s Romanian second officer and two Filipino officers.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2022
0 25 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button