Philippine Coast Guard charges four bulk carrier officers over deadly fishing vessel collision

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has filed charges against the officers of a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, Happy Hiro , which collided with a Filipino fishing vessel last week. The 32,610 dwt ship is owned by London listed Taylor Maritime.

Seven fishermen remain missing after the accident off Palawan in the west of the archipelago.

PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said yesterday charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple injuries, and damage to properties were filed on Tuesday to the bulk carrier’s Croatian master, the ship’s Romanian second officer and two Filipino officers.