PIL debuts intermodal offerings

Singapore’s largest containerline is moving beyond its port-to-port roots.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) today debuted PIL Intermodal Services, offering train, truck and barge services across its existing network in intra-Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said, “We have seen growing market demand for intermodal services in recent years. With our strong network of global offices, agencies and partners, we are able to offer good point-to-point connectivity across sea and land for our customers. Our intermodal solutions will be well supported by our digital services including electronic Bill of Lading, and in the near future, GPS tracking.”

Kastrup was brought onboard two years ago in a management reshuffle after PIL was bailed out following years of troubled financial difficulties. In July this year he was promoted to the role of CEO. He has previously served as CEO of APL, and held many senior positions at CMA CGM. His career started with AP Moller-Maersk.

Alphaliner lists PIL as the 12th largest containerline in the world with a fleet made up of just shy of 300,000 slots.