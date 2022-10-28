AsiaContainersPorts and Logistics

PIL debuts intermodal offerings

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 28, 2022
0 3 1 minute read
PIL

Singapore’s largest containerline is moving beyond its port-to-port roots.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) today debuted PIL Intermodal Services, offering train, truck and barge services across its existing network in intra-Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said, “We have seen growing market demand for intermodal services in recent years. With our strong network of global offices, agencies and partners, we are able to offer good point-to-point connectivity across sea and land for our customers. Our intermodal solutions will be well supported by our digital services including electronic Bill of Lading, and in the near future, GPS tracking.”

Kastrup was brought onboard two years ago in a management reshuffle after PIL was bailed out following years of troubled financial difficulties. In July this year he was promoted to the role of CEO. He has previously served as CEO of APL, and held many senior positions at CMA CGM. His career started with AP Moller-Maersk.

Alphaliner lists PIL as the 12th largest containerline in the world with a fleet made up of just shy of 300,000 slots.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 28, 2022
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button