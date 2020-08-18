AmericasPorts and Logistics

Plaquemines Port to build new container terminal on Mississippi River

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 18, 2020
Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) in Louisiana, US, has entered into a letter of intent with potential partners for the construction of a multi-modal container terminal on the banks of the Mississippi River.

The proposed container terminal will be powered by a combination of LNG and electricity. Phase one of the project is expected to complete in two years and will deliver the capability to accommodate 22,000 teu mega containerships.

American Patriot Holdings, a potential partner of the terminal, will supply a 2,375 teu boxship for the transport service on the river.

According to the development plan, the terminal could potentially service inland container centres in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Little Rock, Memphis, Joliet, Kansas City, Cairo, and Western Arkansas.

“This will be the Gateway Port on the Gulf Coast capable of taking full advantage of the distribution network on the Mississippi and tributary rivers while reducing road congestion in the region and accommodating LNG-powered vessels to enhance environmental sustainability,” said Sandy Sanders, executive director of Plaquemines Port.

