PMA and ILWU continue talks on new labour agreement after contract expires

Negotiations for a new labour contract covering more than 22,000 dockworkers at 29 US West Coast ports will continue to move forward after the contract between the two sides expired on July 1.

While there will be no contract extension, cargo will keep moving and normal operations will continue at the ports until a new agreement is reached, said the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) and the International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) in a joint statement on July 1.

“Both sides understand the strategic importance of the ports to the local, regional and US economies, and are mindful of the need to finalise a new coast-wide contract as soon as possible to ensure continuing confidence in the West Coast,” said the statement.