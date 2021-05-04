Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis in LNG bunkering tie-up

The Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis Solutions have entered into a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel with aim to attract more LNG-capable vessels and to encourage the conversions to LNG power.

The deal will see the Port of Corpus Christi provide suitable access to dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations while Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets from its LNG production plant in South Texas to support LNG fueling operations.

The two partners have committed to providing customer education and technical support as well as attracting capital, including grant funding opportunities designed to incentivise market development and viable customer solutions.

“The Port of Corpus Christi Authority sees LNG fueling of marine vessels as an important step toward our broader commitment to decarbonisation and improved air quality,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi.

Jim Reddinger, president and CEO of Stabilis Solutions, stated: “The use of LNG as a marine fuel is critical for marine operators to reduce their emissions profile, and Stabilis is uniquely positioned to provide this service to customers along the Gulf Coast and beyond.”