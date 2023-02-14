Port of Corpus Christi moves forward with green hydrogen energy plans

Port of Corpus Christi Authority in Texas and Canadian clean energy company AmmPower have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore the potential development of green hydrogen to be used as feedstock for a green fuel and green derivatives production, storage and distribution facility. The facility would produce green, hydrogen-rich derivatives for domestic and export markets.

“The green fuel made with hydrogen feedstock is intended to be produced by AmmPower’s facility [in Michigan] and will be used as fuel for next-generation ships as well as a medium to transport green energy on a global basis,” said Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and executive chairman.

The project, led by Maarten Mobach, president of AmmPower Maritime, will be one of the first renewable energy projects of this scale, said the company in a press release. “Having been involved in a number of large port construction and infrastructure projects over the past 40 years, I can truly say this is a remarkable moment,” said Mobach. “The pivotal shift to green energy is a very important one. This will be the first of many projects in the maritime industry that will help transition towards green energy.”

As announced on January 10, AmmPower is one of the private-sector partners in the PCCA’s Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub.