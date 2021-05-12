Port of Corpus Christi to develop infrastructure for green hydrogen production

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ares Management Corporation to develop renewable-energy infrastructure on port-owned property. The new infrastructure will support the production of emission-free hydrogen produced through electrolysis – a process that passes an electric current, generated from a renewable-energy source, through water.

So-called green hydrogen can be used to decarbonise carbon-intensive industries and processes, including refining, and ammonia and fertilizer production, all important industries in Texas, where the port is located, on the west side of the Gulf of Mexico.

Known as a major exporter of crude oil, the port is nonetheless “working to find new ways to operationalise our commitment to decarbonisation,” said Sean Strawbridge, the port’s CEO. “This project not only brings a new type of economic activity to our gateway, but it will directly meet the needs of our current customers, many of whom use hydrogen in their production processes.” Its focus on renewable energy is not new: The Port “has purchased 100% of its electricity from renewable sources” for the past three years, said Charles Zahn, chairman of the Port Commission.

The MOU outlines preliminary provisions for a renewable-energy and clean-fuel hub comprising solar, battery-storage and electrolyser facilities. Development activities will commence immediately, with construction and operations expected to begin in the next several years. An initial project will create an electrolyser facility to produce about 9,000 MT of green hydrogen per year.