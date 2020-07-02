Port of Newcastle to switch to 100% renewable energy next year

Australia’s Port of Newcastle has joined a local initiative to advocate for and drive local adoption of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). The port has committed to switch to 100% renewable energy by 2021 and transition all its vehicles to electric by 2023.

Jackie Spiteri, Port of Newcastle’s environment, planning and sustainability manager, said the move was part of efforts to become a more sustainable and responsible organisation.

“The UN’s 17 SDGs form the blueprint for a better and more sustainable future for all by addressing the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice,” said Spiteri.

“Minimising our environmental footprint, diversifying trade and creating a more resilient economy requires a determined, long-term effort, with co-operation between the Port and its stakeholders.While we look to what the Port could be in the decades ahead, it is clear there are things we can do today to make the way we operate the port more sustainable and responsible,” ha added.

Port of Newcastle is a major Australian trade gateway, handling 4,600 ship movements and 171m tonnes of cargo each year.