Port of Pecém eyes wave power

The Pecém Complex in Brazil and the Swedish-Israeli company Eco Wave Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a wave power plant at the facilities of Port of Pecém.

The parties intend to install an array of grid connected wave energy converters on the breakwater of Port of Pecém with the capacity of up to 9 MW.

During the preparatory phase, the objective will be to complete a pre-feasibility analysis of the project in Pecém Complex area, as well as to finalise the preliminary development of the project proposal. The deal will serve as a preparation for the concession agreement.

“Port of Pecém hosted from 2010 to 2015 the first full-scale wave energy converter prototype in Latin America. It was a research and development project that gave us the know-how to proceed to this next stage, which consists of use of wave energy on a commercial scale in Pecém. This is our contribution to the fight against climate change,” said Danilo Serpa CEO of Pecém Complex.

According to a study by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in 2019, Brazil has an estimated wave energy potential of 91.8 GW. The study points out that the conversion of just one fifth of this potential would be enough to supply around 35% of the country’s electricity demand. Another study, from the Federal University of ABC, in 2020, calculates that only the northeast region, where Port of Pecém is located, would have an estimated ocean energy potential of 22 GW.