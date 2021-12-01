PSA makes first integrated logistics acquisition

Singapore-based global terminal operator PSA International is buying logistics provider BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, which bought into BDP three years ago. No price has been revealed for the transaction.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, BDP is a global logistics solutions provider managing end-to-end movement of shipments covering a range of industries and segments such as chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer and retail customers. With 133 offices worldwide, BDP is best known for its chemical and high care logistics services.

Tan Chong Meng, group CEO of PSA International, said, “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature – a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities. Its strengths will complement and extend PSA’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient and innovative cargo solutions. Customers will be able to benefit from the extensive capabilities of both BDP and PSA, while accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply chains. We see this as a significant and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and we look forward to welcoming BDP into the PSA family.”