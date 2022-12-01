Purus Marine’s HST orders battery hybrid CTVs at Damen

Offshore services provider HST Marine, part of Purus Wind, the offshore wind business of Julian Proctor-led Purus Marine has contracted Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards for the supply of three new battery hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The trio is already under construction at Damen Shipyards Antalya in Turkey and is scheduled for delivery in early 2024 for an undisclosed price. Once operational, the vessels will receive ongoing support and maintenance services from Damen’s service hub in Portsmouth, UK.

The vessels of the so-called FCS 2710 design, will be fitted with 190kW battery packs that will enable them to operate emissions-free both when in harbour and when loitering offshore awaiting the retrieval of technicians. They will also be IMO Tier 3 compliant and according to Damen, feature all the latest upgrades made to the class based on customer feedback and technological advances.

Purus Marine acquired the UK-based HST in September, expanding its offshore wind portfolio which last July saw the addition of a hybrid-electric service operation vessel (SOV).

“The addition of the FCS 2710 hybrids to our fleet supports our strong commitment to providing low-carbon solutions to our customers in offshore wind,” said Tom Nevin, CEO of HST and business head of Purus Wind.