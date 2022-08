A Bangladeshi worker has died after a section of a pier at Singapore’s Keppel Shipyard collapsed on Monday, resulting in a crane toppling and injuring four other workers.

Search and rescue teams abandoned the search for the worker who fell in to the sea last night.

The Ministry of Manpower is investigating the cause of the accident. Keppel Shipyard said a section of the quayside had given way, causing a crane to tilt to one side.

This is the third accident recorded at Keppel Shipyard this year.