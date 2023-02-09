Quirky box-related world record secured in the Middle East

One of the more quirky shipping-related world records has just been achieved in the Middle East.

Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi’s flagship deepwater port, has set a new Guinness World Records title for assembling the largest shipping container logo/image.

The Khalifa Port team assembled 676 containers in the shape of AD Ports Group’s logo at its South Quay to earn the new Guinness World Records title. The total length of the logo formed by the containers was 1,000.4 m, while the width reached 174 m. This record nearly doubles the previous standard, set by Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar Terminal in 2017 with 359 containers.

“We are keen and committed to continue pushing boundaries and coming out with innovative ideas to set more records in the future,” commented Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, ports cluster at AD Ports Group.