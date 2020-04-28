Ravensdown Shipping joins TMA Bulk Pool

April 28th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Melbourne-based Ravensdown Shipping Services, part of fertiliser giant Ravensdown, has joined the TMA Bulk Pool with its time-chartered ship Iris Harmony.

The 38,584 dwt ship was built by Tsuneishi Cebu in 2019, and is owned by Japanese owner ORIX Corporation.

“The expanding TMA Bulk Pool offers first-class and versatile bulkcarriers to our clients. It is our goal to further grow our fleet by adding third parties and timechartering vessels which meet the standards of our founding member vessels,” TMA Bulk said in a release.

TMA Bulk Pool was established by Greek owners M/Maritime, Ariston Navigation and Germany’s Termare Shipmanagement in February this year with a focus on handysize bulk carriers. The pool currently has 20 bulk carriers.

