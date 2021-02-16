ContainersEuropePorts and LogisticsTech

Remote controlled barge takes boxes from Zeebrugge to Antwerp

Sam Chambers February 16, 2021
CSP Zeebrugge

Yesterday saw the first sailing with a remote controlled vessel between the Belgian ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp along the Westerschelde, one of the busiest rivers in the world. The automated vessel Deseo transports containers between the two ports, which are set to merge. The ship is supported by Seafar’s control centre on land. The aim is to evolve towards navigation with a reduced crew.

Multiple state agencies have been involved in the development of the project with Flanders keen to be a pioneer in waterway innovations.

Seafar developed the technology to automate ships and control them from a centralised control centre. The operators in the control centre have a range of high-tech systems based on artificial intelligence, sensor fusion and object detection at their disposal to ensure safe navigation.

Louis-Robert Cool, CEO of Seafar, commented: “Seafar is a European pioneer in the development and operational integration of state-of-the-art technologies for semi-autonomous navigation. As an innovative player in the inland and shipping sector, Seafar wants to be an accelerator towards efficient and sustainable sailing.”

Flanders minister of mobility and public works Lydia Peeters said: “Innovations regarding automation in inland navigation help the sector and we want to take a pioneering role in this with Flanders. The automated barge project offers an answer to the mobility challenges of the future. It strengthens our society to digitise and innovate in such a progressive manner.”

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world's oldest newspaper, Lloyd's List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

