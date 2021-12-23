EuropePorts and Logistics

Rotterdam becomes first European port to handle 15m teu in a year

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 23, 2021
0 63 1 minute read
Maersk

The European port industry passed a significant milestone this week with Rotterdam becoming the first place on the continent to handle 15m teu in a year. 

Wednesday saw the Dutch port handle its 15 millionth container of the year – a first for any European port. The port is on track for year-on-year growth of around 8%. 

“In 2022 we expect the extreme congestion at the Rotterdam container terminals to continue for the time being. This is because the international container ship fleet and terminal capacity are not growing at a rate commensurate with demand,” said Emile Hoogsteden, commercial director at the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “The port authority will continue to emphasise and encourage the importance of digitisation, cooperation and data sharing to provide a better response to the global pressure on the logistics chain – now and in the future.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 23, 2021
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button