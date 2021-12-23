Rotterdam becomes first European port to handle 15m teu in a year

The European port industry passed a significant milestone this week with Rotterdam becoming the first place on the continent to handle 15m teu in a year.

Wednesday saw the Dutch port handle its 15 millionth container of the year – a first for any European port. The port is on track for year-on-year growth of around 8%.

“In 2022 we expect the extreme congestion at the Rotterdam container terminals to continue for the time being. This is because the international container ship fleet and terminal capacity are not growing at a rate commensurate with demand,” said Emile Hoogsteden, commercial director at the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “The port authority will continue to emphasise and encourage the importance of digitisation, cooperation and data sharing to provide a better response to the global pressure on the logistics chain – now and in the future.”