Russia withdraws from Black Sea grain corridor deal

Russia is pulling out of the UN-backed deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports following drone attacks against its naval fleet in Crimea.

The country’s foreign ministry said that Ukrainian armed forces “under the cover of the humanitarian corridor” launched “massive air and sea strikes” on Saturday using drones against ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the naval base in Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.

“The Russian side can no longer guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and will suspend its implementation from today for an indefinite period. The corresponding instructions have been issued to Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which is in charge of the transportation of Ukrainian food products,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Moscow added that British specialists helped Ukraine’s military carry out the attack, after earlier accusing its navy personnel of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. London has dismissed the accusations, with the UK Ministry of Defence saying Russia was “peddling false claims of an epic scale”.

Ukraine’s ministry of infrastructure said 403 ships containing 9.1m tons of products for Asia, Europe and Africa had left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi since the Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered in July. The deal was due to expire in the second half of November and talks were underway to renew it.

The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision, with its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, saying the move “puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine.”

Ukraine government official Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had planned this well in advance. “By suspending its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 km away from the grain corridor, Russia blocks 2m tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea — enough to feed over 7m people,” he said on Twitter.

The UN reported that 9 vessels safely passed through 3 corridors of the Black Sea Grain initiative on October 29 with more than 10 vessels both outbound and inbound waiting to enter the corridor, adding there was no deal between the parties for the movement of vessels on October 30.

Under the @WFP @UN the IKARIA ANGEL 🚢 loaded w/ 40 K tons of grain was supposed to leave the 🇺🇦 port today. These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians 🇪🇹, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the “grain corridor” by #Russia the export is impossible. pic.twitter.com/SoS7IborRL — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) October 30, 2022

The end of the deal is likely to tighten grain supplies again globally as Ukraine and Russia together accounted for over 25% of global wheat exports and 10% of the world’s corn shipments.