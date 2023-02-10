ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

Saadé seals partnership with La Poste

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 10, 2023
CMA CGM

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Philippe Wahl, chairman and CEO of La Poste, Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of liner giant CMA CGM, and Mathieu Friedberg, CEO of CEVA Logistics.

The memorandum of understanding concerns establishing a closer business relationship between the La Poste subsidiary GeoPost and CEVA Logistics, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, by capitalising on their respective expertise, services and areas of operation in parcel delivery, transportation and storage as well as boosting sustainable ways to deliver packages.

GeoPost is one of the leading names in Europe in parcel delivery to businesses and individuals, with an extensive European parcel delivery network. It delivered 2.1bn parcels worldwide in 2021.

Wahl commented: “I am delighted that two leading French groups are strengthening their relationship through this operational collaboration between CEVA and GeoPost.”

