Salvage team deployed to refloat bulk carrier off Mauritius

A salvage team has been deployed to refloat the 203,130 dwt bulk carrier Wakashio after the ship grounded in the southeast of Mauritius on Saturday when sailing from China to Brazil.

According to Mauritius’s Ministry of Environment, a tugboat with oil spill response equipment and a team of 10 people is on its way to Mauritius from South Africa while another tugboat with a team of six people onboard has left Singapore for the wreckage site. Both vessels are expected to arrive today. An additional tug will be on standby if necessary.

The information received by the ministry showed there was no cargo on the ship but it was carrying 3,894 tonnes of low sulphur fuel, 207 tonnes of diesel and 90 tonnes of heavy oil.

Kavy Ramano, minister of the environment, said the local environment authority has found traces of oil on algae over a distance of approximately 300 m and early investigations suggest it may have originated from the engine room.