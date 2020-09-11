Salvors struggle to patch bunker leak on stricken VLCC off Sri Lanka

Salvors are still trying to patch a leak in one of the bunker compartments of the burnt New Diamond VLCC. The New Shipping tanker suffered a boiler explosion in its engine room and caught fire off Sri Lanka on September 3.

The blaze was severe and ran on and off for many days. Two distinct bunker trails have been detected from the 20-year-old ship’s aft in recent days.

“Salvage operations are continuing. The engine room has been de-smoked. They have identified the bunker oil tank that is leaking. The next step is to empty it and then to repair the leak,” Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said on Friday.

The cargo of 270,000 tonnes of crude oil remains intact.