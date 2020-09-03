Crew evacuates laden VLCC off Sri Lanka as fire erupts

The crew of the laden Panamanian-flagged New Diamond VLCC have evacuated into life rafts off Sri Lanka after a fire in the engine room escalated.

The ship, owned by Adam Polemis’s New Shipping, was on charter to Indian Oil Corp, taking a cargo of crude from Kuwait to Paradip Port on India’s east coast when the blaze struck, some 40 km off Sri Lanka’s southeast coast early this morning. The Sri Lankan navy and airforce have been drafted in to assist the crew and try to avert a ecological disaster breaking out.

Accident investigators at the Panamanian registry are set for a busy few months with the flag home to some of the most high profile casualties of late – including the Wakashio newcastlemax off Mauritius and yesterday’s tragic sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 off Japan.