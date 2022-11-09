Sea/ acquires Polish software developer Setapp

Digital shipping platform Sea/ has acquired Polish software development company Setapp.

The Poznan-based company employs around 50 people that provide tech solutions to a number of maritime organisations. “Setapp will continue to provide services to third parties whose projects will be ring-fenced from any other work being executed,” Sea/ said in a release.

Sea/ added it will, together with Setapp, seek to leverage their customer access to grow “the centre of maritime technology excellence” thereby benefiting those in the industry seeking talented teams for their projects.

The Sea/platform is used for 34,000 fixtures per year across a variety of markets, including more than 80% of the seaborne iron ore market. In October, the company expanded with the acquisition of Swedish freight contract management platform Chinsay.

Setapp, like Chinsay, will be owned by Maritech, the company behind Sea/ and a subsidiary of Clarksons.