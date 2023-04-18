Sea Transport adds MR tanker

Aminu Umar-led Sea Transport, one of Nigeria’s leading tanker players, with nine tankers in its fleet, is tied by brokers to its first deal this year, tabling some $20m for the 2007-built, 40,000 dwt Norient Saturn , sold by Cyprus-registered Interorient Shipmanagement.

Last summer, the African firm added a sister ship from the same outfit, the one-year-older Norient Solar.

Sea Transport is one of a small number of growing players in Nigeria. It is also one of the oldest tanker players in the country, set up in 2006.