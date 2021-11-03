Seaboard Marine expands fleet with three newbuildings

American carrier Seaboard Marine is expanding its fleet with three newbuildings expected to enter service in 2024.

The ships are estimated to cost $60m each for a total cash outlay of approximately $180m in accordance with milestones achieved over the course of construction. The shipyard of choice has not been disclosed.

According to Alphaliner, Seaboard Marine has a fleet of 23 vessels of which three are fully owned.

Earlier this year, the Miami-based carrier purchased the 2008-built 1,841 teu San Antonio from Goldenport Shipmanagement for a reported price of $32.5m.