AmericasContainers
Seaboard Marine expands fleet with three newbuildings
American carrier Seaboard Marine is expanding its fleet with three newbuildings expected to enter service in 2024.
The ships are estimated to cost $60m each for a total cash outlay of approximately $180m in accordance with milestones achieved over the course of construction. The shipyard of choice has not been disclosed.
According to Alphaliner, Seaboard Marine has a fleet of 23 vessels of which three are fully owned.
Earlier this year, the Miami-based carrier purchased the 2008-built 1,841 teu San Antonio from Goldenport Shipmanagement for a reported price of $32.5m.