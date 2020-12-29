Seacon adds kamsarmax pair at Huangpu Wenchong

Chinese owner Seacon Shipping has placed an order at CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of two 85,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The order is an option exercised by the company as part of a 4+4 newbuilding contract Seacon signed with the shipyard last year.

The delivery of the first four vessels are scheduled in 2021, while the latest two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2023.

A source close to the company told Splash that Seacon is currently in the middle of a fleet optimisation program which involves the sale of old ships and acquisition of modern secondhand ships and newbuildings.

Qingdao-headquartered Seacon Shipping is the largest third party shipmanagement company in China. The company has acquired four secondhand bulkers this year, including three capesize bulkers and one panamax bulker, bringing the fleet to around 40 vessels.