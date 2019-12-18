Seacon orders up to eight neo-panamax bulkers at Huangpu Wenchong

December 18th, 2019 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Chinese owner Seacon Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to eight 85,000 dwt neo-panamax bulkers.

The contract is comprised of a firm order for four vessels and options for another four vessels.

Delivery of the vessels will start in 2021.

Qingdao-headquartered Seacon Shipping is the largest third party ship management company in China. The company has a self-owned dry bulk fleet of over 40 vessel with total capacity of over 2m dwt.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

