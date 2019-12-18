Seacon orders up to eight neo-panamax bulkers at Huangpu Wenchong

Chinese owner Seacon Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to eight 85,000 dwt neo-panamax bulkers.

The contract is comprised of a firm order for four vessels and options for another four vessels.

Delivery of the vessels will start in 2021.

Qingdao-headquartered Seacon Shipping is the largest third party ship management company in China. The company has a self-owned dry bulk fleet of over 40 vessel with total capacity of over 2m dwt.