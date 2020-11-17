SeafarersDeliveringChristmas campaign launches

To support seafarers this Christmas in what has been an exceptionally challenging year, a group of maritime organisations are collaborating on a campaign called #SeafarersDeliveringChristmas.

Companies are being asked to do whatever they can to support the campaign and help these key workers who have kept the global supply chain operating during these unprecedented times. Many seafarers have had to work beyond their normal contracts due to the various global government lockdowns, making crew changeovers virtually impossible for several months.

Under the hashtag of #SeafarersDeliveringChristmas, the campaign led by Ocean Technologies Group has developed a range of initiatives to help demonstrate gratitude to all the seafarers who have continued to work and deliver vital cargo under exceptionally difficult circumstances.

Some of the practical ways that the industry can help support its seafarers include donating gifts or money to seafarer charities or missions, providing free 10-minute telephone calls, helping to provide access to support helplines or organising holiday fundraising activities.

Another activity is to encourage companies and individuals to help create a singalong video to the tune of the 12 days of Christmas with specially written lyrics in support of seafarers. Video submissions can be uploaded to the campaign webpage and entries will then be edited by Ocean Technologies Group to create a collaborative maritime industry anthem to show appreciation of colleagues at sea.

More details on how to enter and download the specially written lyrics and music can be found here.