Seaspan continues rapid expansion with order for eight boxships

Seaspan Corporation has announced another newbuild shopping spree, this time for a total of eight boxships.

Seaspan has ordered four 12,000 teu and four 15,000 teu vessels at an unnamed shipyard, and has an option for an additional four 15,000 teu vessels. The vessels are all attached to long-term charters with major lines when delivered, beginning in the second half of 2022 and extending through to the third quarter of 2023.

The order is the fourth in three months for Seaspan, having ordered five 12,200 teu boxships in December as well as a pair of 24,000 teu boxships last month followed by another ten 15,000 teu ships for charters with Zim. In addition to the 25 ships ordered since December, Seaspan has a further two 15,000 teu boxships set to deliver from Singapore’s Eastern Pacific, attached to charters with CMA CGM.

Bing Chen, Chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented, “We continue to accelerate quality growth leveraging our industry-leading scalable and fully integrated platform, while strengthening our robust balance sheet and creative customer partnerships. It is through our profound partnerships with shipyards and liner customers, along with our highly experienced team’s world-class expertise in ship building, that enable us to develop win-win solutions for all stakeholders. Our recent 25 new builds and acquisition of two 2019 built 15,000 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships further solidify our core 10,000 – 15,000 TEU vessel segment, growing the category by 47%, to offer unmatched flexibility, versatility and best-in-class service capabilities. We continue to stay focused on differentiating our value-added service offering, improving the resiliency of our business model, and extending our industry-leading operational excellence, all while consistently creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Seaspan’s fleet currently sits at 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1.073m teu.