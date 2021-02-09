Seaspan orders pair of 24,000 teu boxships

Seaspan Corporation has announced that it has entered into an agreement with a major shipyard for the construction of two 24,000 teu containerships.

The two conventional fuel vessels will be fitted with scrubbers, and are committed to 18-year charters with a major global liner upon delivery, which is scheduled in the first half of 2023.

“By combining our key core competencies of creative partnerships, quality growth and disciplined capital allocation, we have developed compelling newbuild opportunities to continue to fuel the company’s growth and enhance our competitive advantages,” said Bing Chen, CEO of Seaspan.

“With newbuild slots scarce in today’s market, we have been consistently meeting our liner customers’ needs while maintaining our return discipline and prudent capital allocation. Upon their completion, these seven best-in-class newbuild vessels are scheduled to consistently add to our fleet beginning late this year and extending through 2023, supporting our strategies to continue generating quality growth and creating value for our shareholders,” Chen added.

Seaspan’s trading fleet consists of 127 vessels with a total capacity of approximately 1.07m teu. The company also has five 12,200 teu boxships on order.