Seaspan contracts another two boxships to take orderbook to 39

Seaspan Corporation has sealed its sixth newbuild order since December, entering into agreements for two 12,000 teu containerships.

The vessels are scheduled be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022, when they will enter long-term charters with a global liner. The charters include purchase options at the end of the initial charter period and at the end of any renewal terms thereafter.

Seaspan did not reveal the yard involved, although it has opted to use both China’s Yangzijiang and Samsung Heavy Industries for recent orders.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “We are very pleased to continue facilitating our customer’s growth by providing the most efficient newbuilds to be delivered in Q4 2022. It demonstrates again the creative partnership that our customer can always rely on our experienced team and integrated platform to deliver the solution.”

Seaspan’s fleet currently sits at 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1.073m teu, two secondhand vessels set to deliver, and 39 newbuilds on order.