Seismic consortium set for Suriname survey

A seismic consortium of CGG, TGS and BGP has signed a multi-client agreement with Staatsolie, the state-owned company leading the development of the energy industry in the Republic of Suriname.

The agreement allows the consortium to acquire, promote and license multi-client seismic programs, including new 3D acquisition and legacy data reprocessing, in the shallow water acreage offshore Suriname.

Suriname’s shallow offshore acreage includes three blocks recently awarded, and current open acreage is slated to be offered in a competitive bid round for 2023. Plans are in place to start acquiring the new 3D seismic data in the shallow offshore area from Q4 of 2021, with the first products being made available during the first half of 2022.