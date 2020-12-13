S’hail Shipping adds another bulker to MaruKlav pool

S’hail Shipping has placed a sixth vessel into MaruKlav’s Baumarine Pool, adding the 2007-built panamax bulker S’hail Lusail which it recently acquired from MOL.

The bulker addition grows the pool, managed by Klaveness and Marubeni, to 33 vessels.

“Having been able to assist one of our members to build their fleet ground up is significant for our strategic journey as a partner and enabler of earnings optimization,” said Michael Jørgensen, MD of Baumarine by Maruklav.

S’hail first joined the pool in 2017 with their first panamax bulker.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with S’hail further with this sixth addition and believe that the key to success is through empowering our owners. Instead of waiting for vessel redelivery at the market lows as we have traditionally seen from the standard structure of period deals. We believe that it is essential to provide each owner with the right optimization tools and enabling them to deliberate about timing in converting between fixed and floating rates,” Jørgensen added.