Shandong Shipping orders kamsarmax pair at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry

January 19, 2021
Shandong Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of two 85,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The newbuilding order comes after China Shipbuilding Group and Shandong Shipping Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement in December.

Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2023.

VesselsValue data shows Shandong Shipping currently owns a fleet of 19 vessels, with another 16 vessels on order.

