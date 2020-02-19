Shell attack on Tripoli port

The port of Tripoli in Libya was attacked by artillery shelling yesterday. Preliminary reporting from maritime security specialists Dryad Global suggests a warehouse was damaged in the attack. No commercial vessels or personnel are believed to have been damaged or injured.

Some shells are reported as landing very nearby a docked LPG carrier. A number of ships left the port yesterday earlier than planned and made for international waters.

“The attack upon Tripoli port is particularly troubling, and confirms Dryad’s long-held assessment that indiscriminate shelling in the proximity of the port, potentially targeting Mitiga International Airport, would effect the port area,” Dryad Global noted in an update to clients.

قصف ميناء طرابلس من قبل قوات حفتر قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/Ov3nehREwl — Amr Elqazaz (@amrsalama) February 18, 2020