Shih Wei Navigation chairman hands reins to daughter

October 29, 2020
Taiwanese dry bulk operator Shih Wei Navigation has announced the appointment of Irene Lan as the new chairman of the company.

Irene is daughter of Shih Wei Navigation’s chairman and founder J.D. Lan, who has resigned due to health issues. Before the appointment, she had served various roles in the company.

J.D. Lan founded Shih Wei Navigation in 1985 and he is the brother of James Lan, the founder and chairman of Wisdom Marine.

VesselsValue data shows Shih Wei Navigation owns a fleet of 48 bulk carriers.

