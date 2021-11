Shreyas Shipping and Logistics, part of India’s Transworld Group, has diversified from its container origins, buying its first bulk carrier.

Shreyas has paid South Korea’s Doriko $14.175m for the 12-year-old Ocean Rider handy bulk carrier. The 34,250 dwt ship will be renamed TBC Badrinath and brings the Shreyas fleet size to 12 ships.

Shreyas revealed in a release that it has also concluded a deal for a second, unspecified bulk carrier, which it will take delivery of later this month.