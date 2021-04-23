Siem Offshore awarded OCV contract in Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract, with an undisclosed subsea construction company, for the utilisation of its 2014-built vessel Siem Spearfish on an offshore project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 121 m long vessel will carry out subsea and ROV duties, under a minimum duration of 110 days, plus options.

The Oslo-listed firm said Friday that the new charter is in direct continuation of its current commitment in West Africa, and will see the vessel utilised at least into Q4 2021.

Siem Spearfish is environmental friendly vessel with focus on low fuel consumption through its diesel electric machinery.