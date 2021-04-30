Simon Grainge appointed as next CEO of ISWAN

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has announced that Simon Grainge will take over as its next CEO.

Grainge will take on his role due to the forthcoming retirement of Roger Harris, who has led ISWAN since the charity was established in 2013.

Grainge has extensive experience in the charity sector and joins ISWAN from Emmaus UK, a federation of 33 homelessness charities and social enterprises.

ISWAN promotes and supports the welfare of seafarers and their family members all over the world – and operates a free, 24-hour, multilingual helpline, SeafarerHelp. The charity also works with companies, unions, governments, welfare organisations and ports for the implementation of the ILO Maritime Labour Convention.