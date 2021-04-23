AsiaOperations

Singapore bans seafarers with recent India travel history

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 23, 2021
Singapore, one of the world’s most important crew change hubs, has banned all seafarers who have been in India up to 14 days prior to heading to the Southeast Asian republic.

Singapore has taken the decision for everyone with a recent travel history to India, not just seafarers, as the country reacts to the enormous spike in Covid-19 cases seen in India in the past few weeks with new strains of the coronavirus being detected in the world’s second most populous nation.

The new measures announced by Singapore authorities include sign-on crew travelling to Singapore by flight as well as sign-off crew from vessels that have called at India.

