Singapore launches maritime decarbonisation centre

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today announced the formation of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) in Singapore and appointed Lynn Loo as its chief executive officer.

Established with around $90m fund from MPA and six founding partners, BHP, BW Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Foundation Det Norske Veritas, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine, the centre aims to spearhead the maritime industry’s energy transition journey.

“The GCMD will collaborate with the industry to help reduce shipping’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, implement identified decarbonisation pathways and create new business opportunities,” MPA said.

Lynn Loo, currently director of the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University, will be responsible for working with GCMD’s governing board to develop and execute the overall strategy for the new centre. She will also take the lead in building partnerships with the maritime industry, government agencies, international bodies and other regional and international maritime decarbonisation centres.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group and the Singapore Maritime Foundation, will be appointed chairman of GCMD’s governing board, which will support the centre’s leadership team.

According to MPA, 31 organisations, ranging from shipping companies, classification societies, research centres, traders, energy players, terminal and tank operators, engineering companies, financial institutions, and industry associations have expressed interest in collaborating with GCMD.