Singapore opens R&D ocean basin facility

Singapore’s first ocean basin facility officially opened yesterday at the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) located at the National University of Singapore. The ocean basin allows for simulations of real-world operating environments in deep, intermediate, and shallow waters. This capability allows the facility to co-create, stress test and validate solutions as well as novel concepts of future ocean systems and infrastructure, with industry partners.

The facility is equipped with wave and current generation systems, a towing carriage and a movable floor to simulate challenging ocean environments that offshore platforms, ships and underwater systems operate in. The water depth of 50 m in the centre pit is currently one of the deepest in the world, allowing simulations of operating environments in ultra-deepwater.

TCOMS also boasts advanced capabilities such as cyber-physical modelling and simulation, involving smart sensing, data analytics and real-time data assimilation. These capabilities are developed and supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists and engineers with domain expertise in engineering, ocean sciences and naval architecture.

Professor Chan Eng Soon, CEO of TCOMS, said, “With its unique combination of physical-numerical modelling and simulation capabilities, TCOMS is also well placed to do its part in nurturing our younger generation with the necessary skillsets and expertise to lead the sector to greater heights.”