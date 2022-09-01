Singapore PM opens Tuas Port

PSA Corporation today officially inaugurated Tuas Port along Singapore’s western seaboard, with the first three berths operational at phase one of the development.

The giant, multi-billion dollar port has been built with long-term vision through to 2050 with an ultimate capacity of above 60m teu and sees a wholesale shift of boxes from downtown to newly reclaimed land in the west of the republic.

Prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the opening ceremony, Tuas “will reinforce Singapore’s status as an international maritime centre, and enable many related industries to flourish.”

Peter Voser, group chairman of PSA International, said, “This is a momentous occasion and we are thrilled to transform our vision into reality. Tuas Port is where we can help to realise the immense potential of Singapore as a trade hub for the world, and where our people’s passion for excellence meets higher purpose.”

Tuas Port has 23 m of draft alongside, with a total berth length of 26 km. At present, 500 staff are working on site at Tuas Port, with the terminal being progressively developed in four phases. When fully operational in the 2040s, it is expected to be the world’s largest fully automated container terminal in a single location, with an annual handling capacity of 65m teu.

The country has also just announced that full maritime 5G coverage will be available at major anchorages, fairways, terminals, and boarding grounds by mid-2025.