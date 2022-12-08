Singapore Shipping Association teams with ClassNK for cyber security research

Singapore Shipping Association and the Japanese classification society ClassNK have joined forces to work on cyber security research.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the two parties will carry out joint basic research on establishing vessels’ cyber security operation centers that provide crewmembers with support in monitoring and responding to cyber events onboard.

The research is expected to help produce a joint white paper on developing education and training plans for vessels’ cyber security operations.



Michael Phoon, executive director of the Singapore Shipping Association, said: “Cyber-risks for ships are growing, as our industry gets more digitally sophisticated, integrated, and automated. Today, many shipping companies are focused on providing better welfare onboard for their seafarers, such as internet connectivity for them to stay in touch with their family and friends. That means the ability of onshore personnel to gain access to decisive and strategic cyber threat intelligence and insights is critical.”

Captain Naoki Saito, general manager of maritime education and training certification department at ClassNK added: “Recognising that cyber security is the challenge that should be tackled with the collaborative approach of the industry, ClassNK firmly believes international frameworks can commit to helping the industry in raising awareness and studying the real-world risks.”