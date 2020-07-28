Sinokor adds boxship quartet at Huangpu Wenchong

South Korean owner Sinokor has returned to CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding to order of four 1,100 teu feeder boxships, according to brokers.

According to Allied Shipbroking, delivery of the four new ships is scheduled in 2022. The value of the order was not disclosed.

The latest order adds to Sinokor’s orderbook of sixteen 1,100 teu boxships at Huangpu Wenchong. All 16 vessels are scheduled for delivery within this year, and meanwhile the company has been busy offloading tonnage having sold five VLCCs including four VLCC resales under construction at DSME.

VesselsValue data shows Sinokor currently owns a fleet of 164 vessels and has a total of 40 vessels on order.