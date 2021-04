Sinotrans orders boxships at Yangzijiang and Jinling

Sinotrans Container Lines, part of Chinese state-run shipping group Sinotrans & CSC, is expanding its boxship fleet with newbuild orders at two compatriot shipyards.

Multiple brokers report the company has placed an order at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for two 2,400 teu feedermax newbuildings.

China Merchants Jinling shipyard has also been contracted by the same owner for 1,100 teu feeder duo.

All vessels are expected for delivery in 2023.

According to Vesselsvalue, Sinotrans Container Lines fleet currently stands at 10 boxships, valued at $114m.