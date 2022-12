Takaya Soga, 63, has been promoted to become president at one of Japan’s premier shipping lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). As is customary at the company, Hitoshi Nagasawa, the current president, will move upstairs to take on the role of chairman.

The changes are due to take place on April 1, the start of the Japanese financial year.

Soga has been with NYK since 1984 and is currently the company’s CFO.