Sohmen-Pao debuts BW Digital

Singapore-based BW Digital, an affiliate of BW Group, has announced the formal completion of its acquisition of 100% of the shares of Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited Partnership and International Connectivity Services Limited (Hawaiki).

In 2018, Hawaiki completed the Hawaiki Transpacific Cable, a much anticipated 15,000 km subsea fibre-optic cable linking Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and the west coast of the US, which has become a critical infrastructure asset in the region.

BW Digital’s roadmap features a series of complementary developments focused on the Asia-Pacific region, including Hawaiki Nui, the first submarine cable to directly interconnect Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the US, as well as Datagrid, Australasia’s first carbon-neutral hyperscale datacentre – located in Invercargill on New Zealand’s South Island – powered by 100% green energy.

“These cables represent vital infrastructure for the deployment of technology in industry, research, and the digital economy. And they are enablers for social progress by connecting countries across the oceans, facilitating digital trade just as ships in the past enabled physical trade,” said Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Digital.

BW Digital has also partnered with Chile’s state-owned entity Desarrollo País for the development of the Humboldt cable system, which will connect Sydney to Valparaiso, Chile’s second largest city after Santiago, linking the South American market across a Great Southern Route.

“Capitalising on Hawaiki’s existing assets, our strategy is to build an independent, carrier-neutral, digital infrastructure platform, that will respond to ever-growing market requirements for international connectivity and sustainable data storage,” added Rémi Galasso, CEO of BW Digital, and founder of Hawaiki.