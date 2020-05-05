Solstad Offshore finds work for six vessels

May 5th, 2020

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into medium-term contracts for six of its vessels.

Each of the contracts, with undisclosed clients, is for a period of 80 days to 160 days and commencement is scheduled for July.

The vessels contracted are platform supply vessels Normand Supra, Normand Surfer, Normand Serenade, Normand Sitella and Sea Spear, as well as anchor handing tug supply vessel Far Sigma.

Operations are outside the North Sea, and will significantly reduce the company’s North Sea spot market exposure in 2020, Solstad said.

