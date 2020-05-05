Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore finds work for six vessels May 5th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into medium-term contracts for six of its vessels.

Each of the contracts, with undisclosed clients, is for a period of 80 days to 160 days and commencement is scheduled for July.

The vessels contracted are platform supply vessels Normand Supra, Normand Surfer, Normand Serenade, Normand Sitella and Sea Spear, as well as anchor handing tug supply vessel Far Sigma.

Operations are outside the North Sea, and will significantly reduce the company’s North Sea spot market exposure in 2020, Solstad said.