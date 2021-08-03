EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore offloads AHTS

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 4, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sold the 1999-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Progress to undisclosed buyers.

The Oslo-listed shipowner has not revealed the value of the transaction. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates the Isle of Man-flagged ship at close to $3.2m.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad says the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter.

Earlier this year, Solstad offloaded the 2003-built AHTS pair Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline and the 2006-built AHTS Far Strait.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 4, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button