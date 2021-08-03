Solstad Offshore offloads AHTS

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sold the 1999-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Progress to undisclosed buyers.

The Oslo-listed shipowner has not revealed the value of the transaction. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates the Isle of Man-flagged ship at close to $3.2m.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad says the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter.

Earlier this year, Solstad offloaded the 2003-built AHTS pair Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline and the 2006-built AHTS Far Strait.