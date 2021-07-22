Solstad Offshore secures CSV contract with DeepOcean

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has secured a new contract from subsea services player DeepOcean for the 2014-built construction support vessel Normand Jarstein .

The contract should commence in the first quarter of 2022 and have a firm period of hire until the end of 2023.

The vessel will be utilised for DeepOcean’s inspection, maintenance and repair, as well as light construction, offshore renewables and recycling projects.

DeepOcean, who also chartered Solstad’s CSV Normand Ocean this month, holds an option to extend the contract until the end of 2024.

Solstad is keeping its CSV fleet busy with several new contracts this month. Yesterday, the Norwegian shipowner announced contracts for CSV pair Normand Navigator and Normand Frontier in South East Asia and South America, respectively.